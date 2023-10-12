Alabama students, staff gather and reflect on situation in Israel

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Leosha Dickens

The University of Alabama’s Hillel and Habib groups spent Wednesday night singing and praying for peace in Israel. As they placed their right hands over their eyes they recited the Shema prayer for the hostages who have been taken captive.

Those attending talked about what it meant to be apart of the Israel community while living in the United States. It was a show of support for those who are still there.

Many of those who attended are away from their home in Israel and still have friends and family where some of the missiles hit.

“This evening was a very special event at our university for our students. They are concerned. They are upset. They are worried – maybe we can go as to far to say they are fearful. They are afraid. No one knows what tomorrow will bring. The only conclusion is that the situation probably will get worse before it gets better, ” said Rabbi Steven Jacobs.

This was a chance for people of all faiths to gather together in solidarity.

They concluded the night by singing the Israeli National Anthem.

Also, Temple Emanu-El is open to students and the public 24 hours a day for anyone who needs to talk with someone or to pray.