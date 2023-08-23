Alabama students spend Monday serving the community

photo courtesy University of Alabama

By WVUA 23 News Producer MJ Miller

On Monday, University of Alabama students participated in one of the schools service days. This year’s theme was “ripple effect.” The volunteers hope their acts of kindness will create a ripple effect throughout the community.

More than 500 students spent their afternoon painting, planting and engaging with the community. Organizations that students helped out included Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa, the West Alabama Food Bank and Jeremiah’s Garden.

Other big service days hosted by the university are Sept. 16 and Jan. 15.