Alabama students launch Satellite BAMA-1

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

After three years of hard work, students at the University of Alabama saw their efforts pay off as their satellite, BAMA-1, launched into space on Monday.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration selected BAMA-1 for its CubeSat Launch Initiative in 2020. Students designed what’s called a drag sail, which slows down a satellite and pulls it back into the atmosphere, where it eventually burns up.

UA Space Student Abby Feeder said she’s excited about the university being involved with space.

“This is the very first satellite to be launched by the University of Alabama so this will officially establish the University as a space-faring school, which is just so exciting,” said Feeder. “We want the University and the College of Engineering to be a partner and driver of innovation, starting with the students here and growing within the state, so it can be a place where research and high tech development can be done by students before they even get into the industry.”

The UA Space Program began with 15 students and now there are more than 50.