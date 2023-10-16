Alabama student: Sister assisting students in Israel in wake of attack

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Boyce

One University of Alabama student is praying for his sister and those she’s assisting in Israel in the wake of devastating attacks on the country.



When Mitchell Gilbert woke up Saturday, Oct. 7, he expected a normal family day ahead. But nothing about the day was normal.

“I woke up that morning, I heard the news on in the living room and my first thought was something bad just happened,” Gilbert said. “My dad never turns on the news on a Saturday morning. It’s usually ‘College Gameday.’ So I knew something really bad had just happened.”

Finding out about the attacks in Israel affected the Gilbert family on many levels. The Gilberts are Jewish, and have always been strong in their faith. In fact, their daughter Rebecca is living in Israel after her graduation from the University of Alabama.

It was several hours Saturday morning until they finally got in contact with her, Mitchell Gilbert said.

“It was really good news to hear that she was fine,” he said.

When Rebecca first contacted her family, she still did not know the severity of the conflict.

“She said sirens go off every minute of the day,” Mitchell Gilbert said. “She heard about it walking down the street, heard sirens go off, and had to flee into an apartment.”

The attacks occurred on a religious holiday and many people including Rebecca are observant, meaning they don’t use technology on the sabbat, which is Saturday.

So Rebecca was unaware of what was going on until she took refuge. That’s when she learned Israel had been attacked at its border with the Gaza Strip.

“She said the scenes are horrific,” Mitchell Gilbert said. “No one deserves this, regardless of any belief system should have to go through this. It’s barbaric.”

Rebecca Gilbert has been living in Israel for the past two years and recently became an Israeli citizen, something her brother said she’s been passionate about doing since they were children.

“I think she took it as, ‘Hey, this is my calling.’ She wanted to be home with the Jewish people,” Mitchell said.

Rebecca Gilbert works for a fellowship program that helps Jewish students and graduates from outside the country work in Israel. She’s working with around 80 students, Mitchell Gilbert said, and their safety was her first priority when the attacks happened.

“She’s been making sure her participants are safe, and she’s guaranteed that they can get on flights from Israel to Europe. That is her first objective,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, his family and so many in the Jewish community are in shock and at a loss for words about the attacks.

“She’s been handling it terrifically. She’s just kind of doing as she normally does,” Mitchell said. “She’s been a leader, she’s been courageous. I give her every credit for doing what she’s doing. She’s keeping people safe.”

Despite what continues to unfold in and around Israel, Mitchell said his sister continues to push through.

“We have a saying from our national anthem. The words are in Hebrew and say ‘Od lo avdah tikvatenu,’ which translates to ‘the hope is not yet lost,’ ” Mitchell said.