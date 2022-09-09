Alabama State Troopers: Labor Day weekend sees 10 traffic fatalities

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated 10 traffic-related fatalities over the Labor Day weekend.

There were zero marine-related fatalities.

This year, the Labor Day travel period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

During that time, there were eight deadly crashes in Autauga, Baldwin, Chambers, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Talladega and Tuscaloosa counties, resulting in the deaths of seven drivers and three passengers.

Everyone killed was traveling in a vehicle equipped with seat belts, but five of those killed were not using them.

Throughout the four-day period, Marine Patrol Division troopers investigated two boating crashes with zero injuries. No drownings were reported.

“It is with great sadness we share the tragic news concerning the 10 lives lost on Alabama roadways this holiday travel period,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “However, our commitment to keeping the citizens and visitors of our state safe is unwavering. We have already launched another initiative where ALEA Troopers will conduct high-visibility enforcement details while simultaneously sharing key safety messages ensuring everyone is well-informed as we head into the fall season.”

In addition to high-visibility enforcement details and online safety campaigns, ALEA’s Aviation Unit partnered with first responders in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to promote safety along the state’s Gulf Coast.