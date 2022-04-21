Alabama State renames residence hall for civil rights leader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama State University is naming a residence hall after civil rights pioneer Jo Ann Robinson.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Robinson played a key role in the historic 13-month Montgomery Bus Boycott in the mid-1950s.

University officials named the building after her this week in Montgomery. The hall was previously named for former Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves, who was at one time a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Board of Trustees voted to change the name in September.

