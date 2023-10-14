Alabama starts fast, holds on to beat Arkansas

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) walks enters the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 14, 2023.

No. 11 Alabama held off a late Arkansas rally to beat the Razorbacks, 24-21.

The Crimson Tide appeared to have the game in hand with a 24-6 lead late in the third quarter. But Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna with under a minute remaining in the third quarter to make it 24-13.

Jefferson added another TD pass, connecting with Rashod Dominion early in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks converted a two point conversion to cut the lead to 24-21 with 10:59 remaining in the game.

Alabama’s defense came up big on the next Arkansas possession. The Razorbacks drove to midfield, before the Tide’s Dallas Turner and Justin Eboigbe teamed up to sack Jefferson on third down to force a punt.

The Crimson Tide took over 5:19 to go in the fourth quarter and delivered three first downs to run out the clock. Two of the first downs were third down conversions: quarterback Jalen Milroe scrambled for four yards on 3rd-and-3, and Jase McClellan gained five yards on 3rd-and-2 with 1:30 remaining. McClellan’s pick-up clinched the win.

NOTES:

-Alabama kickers Will Reichard becomes the SEC career scoring leader with extra point in the first quarter. Reichard has 481 yards in his Alabama career, passing Auburn’s Daniel Carlson for No. 1 in the Conference record book. Reichard is just 50 points from NCAA career scoring mark.

– Alabama scored 21 consecutive points in the first half to lead 21-6 at halftime. Jalen Milroe threw an 79-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Prentice late in the first quarter to get the Crimson Tide on the board. In the second quarter, Milroe added a one-yard touchdown run and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Amari Niblack.

– It’s Alabama’s 16th straight victory in the series with the Razorbacks.

– Alabama improves to 6-1, 4-0 in the SEC. Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC) has lost five consecutive games and four in a row to open SEC play.