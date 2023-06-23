Alabama starting pitcher enters transfer portal

Alabama baseball player Luke Holman (35) pitching against Nicholls State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Jun 2, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

It’s been a busy beginning of the offseason for Alabama baseball.

Multiple players from this year’s team plan to be drafted in the upcoming MLB Draft while others decided to transfer elsewhere.

Alabama’s home run leader from this season, Colby Shelton, committed to Florida Thursday. He announced his plans to transfer just days after the Tide’s season ended. In his short time at Alabama, Shelton set a program record for home runs in a single season by a freshman (25). He earned Freshman All-American accolades from two outlets and made the Freshman All-SEC team. His commitment to play at UF didn’t come as a surprise because he’s from Lithia, FL and have a lot more money to offer in scholarships and Name, Image, and Likeness.

Another Alabama pitcher entered the transfer portal and broke many Alabama fans’ hearts. Friday night starter Luke Holman announced his decision to transfer Thursday. He was thrust into action after the go-to starters went down with injury. Holman developed into a dependable leadoff starter for the Tide.

The Pennsylvania native appeared in 16 games, with 15 of them being starts. Holman only allowed 5.73 hits per nine innings which ranked second in the SEC and eighth nationally. He also limited the opposition to a .180 average which ranks second-lowest in the league.

Holman earned an invitation to the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp. He will compete amongst the nation’s best players who aren’t eligible for the MLB draft. The training camp lasts from June 30-July 4.