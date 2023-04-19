Alabama splits homecoming trip for Fouts

Alabama softball player Montana Fouts (14) checks the call against Liberty at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington, WV on Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023.

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Alabama softball wrapped up its midweek doubleheader in Huntington, West Virginia, with a win against Marshall University. The trip served as a homecoming for fifth-year senior and star pitcher Montana Fouts.

Last season, the Crimson Tide took a midweek trip to Bowling Green, KY which is close to Kaylee Tow’s hometown of Madisonville. This year, the trip to Huntington is only 30 miles outside of Fouts’ hometown of Grayson, KY.

Coming off its first SEC sweep of the season against Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide lost its first game of the doubleheader to Liberty University, 5-3.

In Alabama’s game against Marshall University, neither team scored until the top of the sixth inning when Bailey Dowling hit a two-run homerun. Alabama went on to beat the Herd, 3-1.

Alabama catcher Ally Shipman had the best day at the plate, going 3-for-4 in the win over Marshall. Shipman is now tied with Kenleigh Cahalan for the team-lead with 45 hits this season.

Fouts leads the NCAA with 244 strikeouts in 158.1 innings pitched.

Alabama will face SEC rival Auburn at Rhodes Stadium on Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m.