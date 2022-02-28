Alabama softball’s Montana Fouts earns SEC Pitcher of the Week

Alabama’s Montana Fouts. Photo by Robert Sutton

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts earned SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. This is the 11th time Fouts has received the award and the 47th time an Alabama pitcher has earned the award.

Fouts has picked up right where she left off last season. In her first game of the season, Fouts earned a complete-game win with 14 strikeouts and only one allowed run against Oregon State. On Feb. 18 against No. 8 Virginia Tech, Fouts got the complete-game shutout and struck out 11 batters.

Last weekend Fouts appeared in four games and finished 3-0 with a save. She pitched a complete-game shutout over Southeastern Louisiana, only allowing five batters to reach base safely. She earned a relief win against Northwestern State and a save against Louisiana Tech. Fouts also had a stellar performance against No. 20 Louisiana, where she struck out seven batters in five innings, Alabama would go on to win by the run-rule.