Alabama Softball will host NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Tournament

Alabama Softball hosted a watch party at The Rhoads Stadium Clubhouse to watch the NCAA Selection Show, and they found out the Tide will host the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional tournament at Rhoads Stadium as the No. 6 seed.

The Tide has played in the regional tournament since 1999, which was Head Coach Patrick Murphy’s first year coaching at Alabama. This will be its 23 straight appearance in the tournament and eighteenth consecutive appearance since 2005.

The tournament starts May 20 at 3 p.m. where Alabama will face Chattanooga. Stanford will face Murray State at Rhoads Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will face the winner of the Knoxville Regional which includes Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon State and Campbell.

Alabama currently has a record of 41-11 for the season.

Pitcher Montana Fouts said she is excited, and her team has been working hard.

“We are super grateful to host because we have the best softball fans in the country,” Fouts said. “We’re really excited because Murph always says we’ve got to be the best all the time just to win the whole thing. I think there are great teams coming in here, so we’ve got to be prepared.”

Head Coach Patrick Murphy said that he believes his team is confident in themselves.

“I know that they are excited,” Murphy said. “Anytime you can get a top eight seed, that’s a huge win. Now we have four days of practice to get ready. The benefit of hosting, obviously, they get to sleep in their own bed, we don’t have to travel, we get our fans here, and the best fans in college softball are going to go to town, but it’s definitely a home field advantage.”