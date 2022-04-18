Alabama softball sweeps Mississippi State

4/15/22 WSB Alabama vs MSU game 2 Photo by Kent Gidley softball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama softball continued its impressive season with a series sweep over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Game three featured a two-hour rain delay, but that didn’t stop the Crimson Tide from completing its seventh home sweep over the Bulldogs. Bama improved its record to 36-6, 13-5 SEC. The Bulldogs fell to 26-17, 7-8 SEC.

Alabama has won all 10 three-game series against Mississippi State. The shutout in game three was the Tide’s 12th of the season and its second in SEC play, along with the perfect game against Georgia pitched by Lexi Kilfoyl on April 4. Montana Fouts was dominant in the circle again, starting two games over the weekend and striking out 11 batters in game three to secure the complete-game shutout.

Fouts went 3-0 over the weekend with just one run allowed over 14.1 innings pitched, striking out 23 batters. She is now 19-3 on the season.

Game one was a pitchers’ duel as Bama went scoreless for five innings, but would go on to score one run in the sixth. In the seventh inning with a runner on third, a wild pitch would allow the runner to score and the Tide to take the walk-off win.

Game two was a comeback for the ages as the Tide found itself down 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth. A pair of home-runs from Bailey Dowling and Jenna Lord trimmed the lead to 6-4. In the bottom of the seventh Allie Shipman blasted a solo-homerun to cut the deficit to 1 and with bases loaded and one out, Megan Bloodworth hit a two-run double to walk it off again for the Crimson Tide.

Game three was dominated by Fouts, only allowing three hits and striking out 11 as Alabama would go on to win, 4-0.

Next up for Bama is a doubleheader April 19 against North Alabama and Alcorn State at Rhoads Stadium. Bama takes on UNA at 3:45 p.m. and Alcorn State at 6 p.m.