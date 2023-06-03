Alabama softball season ends at WCWS

Alabama softball player Montana Fouts (14) pitches the ball against Stanford at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, OK on Friday, Jun 2, 2023. Photo by Kent Gidley

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

Alabama Softball has been eliminated by Stanford for the second consecutive season, falling 2-0 in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series.

In the final game of her Crimson Tide career, Montana Fouts pitched into the seventh inning, allowing 2 runs. Stanford’s Sydney Steele drove in both of the runs, hitting an RBI double in the second inning and a solo homerun in the seventh inning.

Alabama’s only hit of the game came in the third inning when Ashley Prange singled up the middle. Outside of that, the Stanford pitching duo of Alana Vawter and NiJaree Canady were un-hittable. Vawter started and pitched 5.1 innings before Canady, the National Freshman of the Year, came in to get the final five outs of the game.

It’s the first time Alabama has been shutout in a game this season.

“The two young ladies from Stanford that are on the mound are terrific. It’s a terrific duo that they have there now. They’re just tough to square up. Kudos to them,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. “I don’t think anybody gave us a shot in hell of being here once Montana went down in Fayetteville.”

The loss ends Fouts’ dynamic college softball career. The four-time All-American finishes with an record of 100-32 with a 1.66 ERA and helped the Crimson Tide reach the WCWS on three separate occasions.

“I’ve been thinking about (the praise she has received) a lot recently. I didn’t start playing the game of softball just to win a national championship. I started playing because I love it,” Fouts said. “I love the game. I love the struggle that it brings me sometimes. I love, like Murph has taught me, to be an overcomer. I love that. I love that about our team. I love the memories. I love my teammates. I love that it’s brought me a family. (A national title) would have been great, but I’ve won in life.”

“For that, softball, you are my blessing.”@MontanaFouts writes an emotional letter to softball as her collegiate career comes to a close.#WCWS x @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/KwjSfKWC7c — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 3, 2023

Alabama finished the 2023 season with a record of 45-21.