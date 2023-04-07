Alabama softball scores walk-off win over USC

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

Alabama’s Kenleigh Cahalan delivered an RBI single in the 9th inning to give the Crimson Tide a walk-off 2-1 win over South Carolina.

Offense was hard to come by early. Alabama’s Ashley Prange got the scoring started with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. Kahalan scored to give the Crimson Tide a 1-0 lead.

That remained the score until the 5th inning. Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts got a strike out to get out of a bases loaded jam but the pitch got past catcher Ally Shipman. USC scored on the passed ball to tie the game, 1-1.

That set up Cahalan to be the hero extra innings. The Crimson Tide’s Jenna Johnson and Larissa Preuitt delivered back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the ninth. Two batters later, Cahalan lined a clean single to centerfield, driving in Preuitt all the way from second base.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy is not at all surprised that the freshman came up clutch in the biggest moment.

“I think she’s gonna do it to begin with No. 1,” Murphy said. “I just think she’s too good of a hitter to not come through in that situation. I think she did it at Texas, you know. When we beat Texas she came up with a big hit. She’s just made for those moments.”

Alabama’s Fouts (14-6) finished the game with 15 strikeouts and only gave up two walks with one of those being intentional.

The Crimson Tide (27-11, 5-5 SEC) continue its series with South Carolina (26-10, 3-7 SEC) on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Rhoads Stadium.