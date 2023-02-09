Alabama softball ready to open ‘Team 27’ campaign

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Samantha Huver

Following the 2022 season, which ended earlier than Alabama softball fans are used to, there is lot to look forward to in 2023.

This ‘revenge season’ will be showcasing some key returning veterans in pitcher Montana Fouts, outfielder Ashley Prange, and catcher Ally Shipman. The five incoming freshmen have more than held their own in scrimmages. There’s also three additions out of the NCAA Transfer Portal – Faith Hensley from Ball State, Emma Broadfoot from North Alabama, and left-handed pitcher Lauren Esman from Michigan.

‘I always dreamt of pitching at this level,” Esman said. “It just wasn’t in the cards the first couple of years that I played.”

Esman did have the opportunity to pitch a couple of innings in the three seasons she spent at Michigan but her versatility was clear. She played in 103 games including 80 starts with the Wolverines.

“I think having a lefty on our staff for the first time in a long time will really help balance out our three righties.” said Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy about the addition of Esman.

Murphy has also been blown away by the freshman class. In a scrimmage this past weekend, the five freshman – Kristen White, Abby Duchsherer, Larissa Preuitt, Marlie Giles, and Kenleigh Cahalan were on the team.

“(The freshman) were killing the ball,” Murphy said. “They were playing really great defense and they have this really good presence about them, all of them.”

It is crazy to think that last season is considered to be a low point for Alabama, with 156 wins over the last three seasons and a 2.28 ERA from last season.

The Tide is revving up for the upcoming season and is a team to keep your eyes on.