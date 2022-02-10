Alabama Softball prepares for their season opener at the Candrea Classic

University of Alabama softball

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

Alabama softball kicks off their season opener this weekend at the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Arizona.

The Tide will face four teams this weekend including Top-15 ranked Arizona. Arizona will be one of two PAC-12 teams that the team faces, as well as Oregon State.

This season the Tide has a very deep roster. According to Head Coach Patrick Murphy, this team will have 16 hitters, including pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl. Murphy believes this may be one of the best hitting groups of his era.

“This will probably be the best group of pinch hitters we’ve ever had. I can go to anyone down the line and expect them to get a hit,” Murphy said.

The Tide will have four pitchers on their roster, including returning All-American Montana Fouts.

Murphy has confirmed that Jenna Johnson will be the lead-off hitter this season.

“It’s an honor to be in this role and set the tone for this team,” Johnson said.

Crimson Tide fans are also looking forward to their first at-home match-ups. The athletics department has sold 3,200 season tickets.

“The fans make this place one of the hardest to play in, so I’m very excited to get out and compete in front of them,” Johnson said.