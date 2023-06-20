Alabama softball picks up another pitcher from the transfer portal

Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy hit the recruiting trail hard as he tries to find pitching talent.

The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from pitcher Alea Johnson from SEC-rival LSU. Johnson announced her decision on Instagram.

BREAKING: Alabama softball gets another pitcher from the transfer portal! LSU’s Alea Johnson announced she’ll be returning home to play for the Crimson Tide on Instagram earlier today. @garyharris_wvua @WVUA23Sports https://t.co/pOLjfuRQfJ pic.twitter.com/fJed9sXlMv — Juliet Brown (@julietbrowntv) June 20, 2023

Johnson pitched in 12 games last season, earning a 7-1 record with a 1.41 earned run average which ranked fifth in the SEC. She gained valuable SEC experience in four games, including the win against Mississippi State where she pitched 5.1 innings and only allowed three hits with no runs. Johnson also got a taste of post-season action when she pitched against Louisiana-Lafayette in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

The freshman has three years of eligibility remaining. A native of Fairhope, Ala., Johnson joins a deep pitching staff in Tuscaloosa. Alabama added Central Arkansas pitcher Kayla Beaver from the transfer portal shortly after the season ended. Jocelyn Briski joins the team in the fall as a true freshman pitcher. Jaala Torrence is arguably Alabama’s best returning pitcher. She hit her stride late in the season and was a crucial part in winning games with Fouts out with injury. With the addition of Johnson, the Crimson Tide will have six pitchers on staff for the 2024 season.