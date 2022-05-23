Alabama softball out in first round of NCAA Regional

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama softball lost its final game of the NCAA Regional Sunday in Tuscaloosa, 6-0 against Stanford.

It’s the first time since 2005 that the Crimson Tide will not be participating in the Super Regional round.

In the first game of the day Alabama started strong, winning 4-0 against Stanford forcing a game three.

Alabama’s Montana Fouts pitched both games on Sunday throwing a total of 245 pitches. While Fouts pitched fantastic in both games, the lack of run support in the end hurt the Tide.

The Tide bats went cold in the final game of the Regional only posting four hits through seven innings of play.

Even with the outcome of the weekend it doesn’t change the message that head coach Patrick Murphy has instilled in his team this season.

“The relationships formed between everybody involved in the program, their teammates and coaches,” said Murphy. “That’s something we can treasure for a lifetime. That’s what we’re trying to teach these young ladies.”

The Crimson Tide will use this loss as fire and motivation going forward for next season.