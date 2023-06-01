Alabama softball loses to Tennessee in WCWS opener

Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy and player Bailey Dowling (7) talk at third base against Tennessee at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, OK on Thursday, Jun 1, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama softball dropped game one of the Women’s College World Series to Tennessee, 10-5. It was a rough day defensively for the Crimson Tide which committed three errors. Alabama also couldn’t capitalize when it got runners in scoring position.

In the first inning, the Crimson Tide’s Ashley Prange drew a lead-off walk. Jenna Johnson followed with a single to put runners on the corners with no outs. The Volunteer defense retired the next three hitters and got out of the jam scoreless.

Jaala Torrence started on the mound for Alabama, looking to build off her strong performances in Regionals and Super Regionals. She cruised through the first inning and forced two quick outs in the second before running into trouble.

Prange bobbled a ground ball which allowed the runner to reach first base with two outs. That error proved to be critical as it should have gotten Alabama out of the second still scoreless. Instead, the Vols Destiny Rodriguez singled into right field which allowed Giulia Koutsoyanopulos to advance to third base. The next batter, Katie Taylor hit a two-run double to put Tennessee on the board.

That brought the top of the order to the plate in Tennessee’s best player, Kiki Miloy. She was intentionally walked which put two on with two outs. UT’s Zaida Puni hit a two-run double to left center to plate two more runs and give the Vols a 4-0 lead.

The Crimson Tide offense got going in the third inning. Prange earned a one out walk. Bailey Dowling was walked with two outs to put runners on first and second for Ally Shipman. Shipman singled to left field which drove in a run and advanced to second on a throw. Alabama had runners at second and third with two outs for Kenleigh Cahalan. Cahalan hit a ball that bounced off the first base bag allowing her to reach base safely and drove in another run. Alabama trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the third.

A three-run homer by Jamison Brockenbrough ended the day for Torrence on the mound. Alex Salter came in and got the final two outs of the third inning to minimize the already deep hole the Crimson Tide had dug itself in. Tennessee extended its lead to eight runs.

Salter ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth. Miloy reached first on a fielder’s choice. Puni earned a walk in the next at bat which put two on with one out. McKenna Gibson doubled into right field which scored a run. In the next at bat, Rylie West hit a 3-run homer which ended the day for Salter. Lauren Esman pitched the rest of the way. Tennessee led 10-2 heading into the fifth inning.

The run rule would be in effect if Alabama couldn’t score a run in the fifth. If a team leads by eight or more runs after the fifth inning, the game ends. It was do or die for the Crimson Tide.

Johnson hit a one out single to gain a tiny bit of momentum for Alabama. Dowling followed that up with a single of her own to put runners on first and second. Shipman reached first on a fielder’s choice which advanced Johnson to third. The freshman Cahalan came up clutch once again with a two-out double into left field, scoring two runs to extend the game. Alabama trailed 10-4.

Bottom of the fifth, Tennessee had runners on first and second with two outs. Another ground ball was hit Prange’s way, and she couldn’t make the play. Alabama fans held their breath as it felt like deja vu. Two outs with two on couldn’t be good. Luckily for Crimson Tide faithful, Cahalan made an incredible catch to get her team out of the inning without letting another run cross.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy turned to pinch hitters in the sixth inning. Freshman Marlie Giles entered the game in place of Larissa Preuitt. It appeared she was hit by a pitch on a 1-2 count, but the call was challenged by Tennessee and overturned. Giles took the next pitch she saw and sent it over the left field fence for a solo home run. Alabama trailed 10-5 with one inning to play.

Ultimately, the Crimson Tide couldn’t overcome the deficit it found itself in early. Fielding errors and being unable to make the hard catches as well as not capitalizing with runners in scoring position led to the loss. Alabama will regroup as it will play the loser of the Oklahoma-Stanford matchup on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.