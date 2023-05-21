Alabama softball loses to MTSU in Regional Game 6

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama softball couldn’t find enough offense in its first game on Sunday, setting up second showdown with Middle Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders defeated the Crimson Tide, 4-1 in Game 6 of the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Middle Tennessee took an early lead when Anyce Harvey singled up the middle allowing Shelby Echols to score.

Leading 1-0 in the top of the third, MTSU extended their lead on a 2-run homer. The standout sophomore, Laura Mealer, hit a bomb over the left field fence which also scored Echols.

Alabama got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ally Shipman hit a sac-fly into center field allowing Larissa Preuitt to score.

The Blue Raiders responded with another run in the top of the sixth inning. Julia Garcia led off the inning with a double into right center field. Shelby Sargeant hit a sac-bunt which moved pinch runner, Lexi Medlock, over to third base. Ansley Blevins singled into right field allowing Medlock to score on the next play. This gave MTSU a 4-1 lead.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy turned to Alex Salter to get the Crimson Tide out of the jam. She walked the first hitter to load the bases but forced Mealer to ground out and end the inning.

Salter laid the Blue Raiders down in order in the seventh inning, but the Alabama offense couldn’t get anything going. Alabama dropped game 6 of the Tuscaloosa Regional 4-1 which forced game 7. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

