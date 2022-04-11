Alabama softball looking for another sweep in Top-10 SEC matchup

4/4/22 WSB v Georgia Team_MurphyPa Photo by Kent Gidley Alabama softball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

The matchup Alabama and Florida has been highly competitive through two games, but Alabama is looking to pull off the clean sweep and leave Gainesville on a high note. The Tide have already won the series, winning the first two games and outscoring the Gators 10-4 with Sunday night’s win coming down to the wire, and setting up the last game for solid showing from the two SEC powerhouses.

Alabama started the series off hot in the first game, with five batters tallying multi-hits in the first game with Kaylee Tow leading the way with three hits. They scored five runs before Florida began to crawl their way back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Soon after Alabama would squeeze in a another run to finish off the hard fought 8-3 victory.

The next matchup surely became a momentum booster for how hard the team dug in for the slight win. Most of the game played into the hands of the pitchers, who started the game in a standstill with the first run for both teams coming in the sixth inning. The difference made in the game came from Alabama’s Bailey Dow, as she hit a bomb of a homer to ease the hearts and minds of Tide fans watching. The game needed an extra inning to decide the fate as Alabama snatched the 2-1 victory.

The win also signified the fourth consecutive regular season road series win for Alabama over the Florida, and pushed their all-time win record to 45-39.

The Tide should stay on upset alert with the Gators showing they refuse to go down without a fight. Florida is much younger than the Tide, but have shown to make that a nonfactor with their diligence to stifle the Alabama offense in consecutive innings across both games.

The final game will dictate if more will be asked of star pitcher Montana Fouts during another productive season for her and the team, as they are enjoying a four-game win streak. The game begins Monday evening at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.