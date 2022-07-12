Alabama softball lands Michigan transfer Lauren Esman

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama softball has landed another commitment in transfer left-handed pitcher and utility player Lauren Esman.

Esman spent the last three seasons with the University of Michigan, meaning she’s using her two years left of eligibility with the Crimson Tide.

In high school, she was the 2019 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year. In her time in Ann Arbor, she started 80 games for the Wolverines and played in more than 100.

Last season, she started 38 games at first base and had an average of .263 with three home runs and 20 RBIs.

While Esman only made one appearance in the circle at Michigan, look for her to be used as a pitcher for the Crimson Tide.

She has been pitching in the Florida Golf Coast League, a summer league for college softball players in Bradenton, Florida. So far this summer she has a 6-0 with 34 K’s & a 1.70 ERA over 24.2 IP.