Alabama softball hopes championship traits pay off in OKC

Alabama softball player Larissa Preuitt (11) safe at second against Ole Miss at Ole MIss Softball complex in Oxford , Ms on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Kent Gidley

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Mason Thompson

The figurative “keys to success” vary from season to season.

Its unknown which X-factors will provide the biggest boost.

But its difficult to imagine two terms associated with championship-level play than “grit” and “determination”.

“The whole season has been peaks and valleys and adversity, “said Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy. “You know what happened in Arkansas to Montana, and they keep coming back for more. That’s what I love about them — they are just gritty as can be.”

Alabama opens its Women’s College World Series against Tennessee on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Tennessee and Alabama have played four times this season, with the Vols winning three times.

Murphy doesn’t expect regular season struggles or familarity to be much of a factor tomorrow.

“The thing I want to know number one is who on the team is the hottest offensively Because it is probably different than when we faced them before,” said Murphy. “But we need to know that and know who is the most confident and we will know that come game time.”

This is Alabama’s fourteenth appearance in the Women’s College World Series and they are looking to add their second national title and their first since 2012.