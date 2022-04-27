Alabama softball falls in rankings as season finale nears

4/4/22 WSB v Georgia Team_MurphyPa Photo by Kent Gidley Alabama softball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

The slump hangover continues to linger for the University of Alabama softball team after the NCAA rankings came out and gave head coach Patrick Murphy’s squad a harsh grade. Alabama has sat at the No. 2 slot for most of the season behind Oklahoma, but after losing to unranked Texas A&M, the Tide was slotted no higher than N0. 5 this week.

Alabama is entering the final stretch of its season with a mid-week game on the road against Western Kentucky, and their last home stand against SEC opponent Missouri. The Tide has shown that it is more than capable of protecting the home nest, but its record on the road would not suggest the same.

The Tide currently sits at 39-8 on the season with 11-5 record on the road; all five losses have come against SEC opponents. Western Kentucky and Missouri are both unranked, but are still viable for an upset against the Tide.

Western Kentucky’s record is 30-9, while Missouri yields the SEC Player of the Week Kimberly Wert, who has been on a tear lately notching a three home run and seven RBI game against No. 9 Kentucky.

Their recent slip could serve as a well-needed wake up call with the SEC and NCAA tournament approaching. Montana Fouts has been the savior for the team all year, but its time for the offense to pick up the slack and deliver to keep Alabama from plummeting in NCAA committee eyes.

The Tide will play Western Kentucky Wednesday at 5 p.m. and air on ESPN+.