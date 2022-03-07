Alabama softball dominates T-Mobile Crimson Classic

3/6/22 WSB Alabama vs Miami (OH) 2 TEAM Photo by Kent Gidley Alabama softball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Alabama softball improved to 20-0 over the weekend, defeating Miami (OH) in five innings with a 10-2 run-rule victory to finish the T-Mobile Crimson Classic. That marks the eighth game of the season where the Tide won by the run-rule.

The Crimson Tide found themselves down in the first inning after the RedHawks hit a solo home-run. But, Bama responded quickly, scoring three runs of its own to lead 3-1 after the first. Bama would go on to score five more runs in the second inning and two more in the third. Miami (OH) would score again but couldn’t get the deficit below eight runs.

Alabama also faced the Texas Longhorns over the weekend, the Tide were down in this one as well. The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Tide scored two runs in the second inning and added an insurance run in the sixth to win, 3-1. Montana Fouts earned the win in relief and only allowed one run over the weekend, she also tallied 11 strikeouts.

The Crimson Tide’ next game will be in Baton Rouge on March 11, at 6 p.m. against the LSU Tigers.