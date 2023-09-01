Alabama soccer ties Miami, 0-0

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

In a match that Alabama outshot Miami 18-5 and had nine shots on goal, including eight in the second half, the team was looking for better than a 0-0 draw.

“Obviously, discouraged that we didn’t get the win,” said Alabama head coach Wes Hart. “When we play these types of games, we’re expecting to come out with a win, but credit to Miami they made it hard.

“Anytime you get a team that just bunkers in and makes it difficult to break down, it’s hard to score goals.”

Last season, Alabama outshot the Hurricanes 22-3 but were defeated by the Hurricanes 1-0, the only loss the team suffered during the regular season.

The Crimson Tide’s best opportunity came in the 65th minute when the Tide had 3 shots on goal in the same possession. Alabama’s Sydney Japics that appeared to deliver a goal but the play was reviewed as a no-goal.

Alabama goalie Dylan Pinxton had her lone save in the 87th minute.

The No. 5 Crimson Tide (4-0-1) will look to stay undefeated this weekend when they travel to Birmingham to play Samford. It’s scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.