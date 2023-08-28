Alabama soccer knocks off No. 17 Memphis

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama defeated No. 17 Memphis, 2-1, in the Crimson Tide’s first Top 20 matchup of the season. The victory marked the 300th win in program history as No. 7 Alabama moved to 4-0 on the season. The Crimson Tide also extended its NCAA-leading home win streak (22).

It was a physical game all night. The teams combined for 25 fouls and eight yellow cards. While fouls aren’t necessarily encouraged, Alabama head coach Wes Hart loved the toughness his team played with.

“It was a little chippy,” head coach Wes Hart said. “I like to see the fight in our team. That’s who we want to be. We want to have a little bit of edge and toughness to us. I don’t mind that one bit.”

The Crimson Tide’s gritty defense set the tone of the game. The midfield and back line kept the Tigers offense at bay. True freshman Coralie Lallier started her first collegiate game and recorded four saves.

Alabama standout Gianna Paul drilled the first goal of the game past Memphis’s goalkeeper in the 23rd minute of the first half. It was Paul’s third goal of the season. The Tigers capitalized on an Alabama turnover. Izzy Monk set up Anna Hauer’s goal shortly after halftime. A penalty kick by Alabama’s Felicia Knox gave Alabama the lead again in the 65th minute of the game.

65’ | Second-half Felicia Knox from the spot to make it 2-1 💪 🐘 2

🐅 1 🖥 https://t.co/R82QCsXYwd#RollTide pic.twitter.com/7Yk3y6QQJC — Alabama Soccer (@AlabamaSoccer) August 28, 2023

Alabama hosts Miami on Thursday. When the two teams played last season, the Hurricanes shut out the Crimson Tide 1-0 in Coral Gables. Miami was the only team to beat Alabama in the regular season last year. Thursday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on SECN+.