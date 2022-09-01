Alabama soccer defeats No.18 Clemson in huge upset

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Alabama Crimson Tide soccer team posted a huge upset on Sunday night, defeating the No.18 Clemson Tigers 3-0 in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide controlled the game in almost every aspect of the game, including putting twice as many shots on goal as the Tigers.

The first goal was scored in the 33rd minute when Felicia Knox delivered a free kick into the box, and Riley Mattingly Parker delivered a great header into the right corner to give the Tide a 1-0 lead.

Later in the 2nd half, freshman Gianna Paul came off the bench to get her first career goal in the 72nd minute with an assist from Kat Rogers. Then Parker scored her second goal of the day to make the score 3-0.

Thanks to her outstanding effort in Sunday’s matchup Parker was named the SEC offensive player of the week.

The Crimson Tide will travel to No.9 BYU to face the 2021 NCAA runner-up on Wednesday.