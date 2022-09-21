Alabama Soccer continues to Roll; Defeats No.5 South Carolina and UTC

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The No.11 Alabama Crimson Tide soccer program has been rolling past opponents. Defeating the fifth-ranked South Carolina gamecocks on Thursday and then dominating the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga on Sunday.

The Tide defeated South Carolina 2-0, the victory gives Alabama its second top-10 win. It’s the first time in the program’s history that they have defeated two top-10 teams in a season.

Following the big victory on Thursday, the Crimson Tide followed it up Sunday, cruising past Chattanooga 6-0, extending the Tide’s home win streak to 12.

The Tide will take their four-game win streak and three consecutive shutouts into their first road SEC matchup against Tennessee on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.