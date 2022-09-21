Alabama Soccer continues to Roll; Defeats No.5 South Carolina and UTC

WVUA 23 Sports,

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The No.11 Alabama Crimson Tide soccer program has been rolling past opponents. Defeating the fifth-ranked South Carolina gamecocks on Thursday and then dominating the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga on Sunday.

The Tide defeated South Carolina 2-0, the victory gives Alabama its second top-10 win. It’s the first time in the program’s history that they have defeated two top-10 teams in a season.

Following the big victory on Thursday, the Crimson Tide followed it up Sunday, cruising past Chattanooga 6-0, extending the Tide’s home win streak to 12.

The Tide will take their four-game win streak and three consecutive shutouts into their first road SEC matchup against Tennessee on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

