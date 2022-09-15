Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of ’63 KKK blast

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls inside an Alabama church 59 years ago.

She’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.

Gov. Kay Ivey sidestepped the question of financial compensation two years ago in apologizing to Rudolph for the “untold pain and suffering” of the bombing.

Ivey said legislative involvement was needed. But nothing has been done since.

Rudolph will be at the White House for the bombing anniversary on Thursday to participate in a forum on hate-fueled violence.

