Alabama shows signs of progress, ball security in second scrimmage

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kenneth Kelly

Alabama football is nearing the end of their spring practice. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide finished off the final week before A-Day with its second team scrimmage of the spring.

The team is getting closer to seeing which returning players are ready to take on a bigger workload, and how much some promising newcomers can be counted on.

With former quarterback Bryce Young preparing for the NFL Draft, Alabama has what is believed to be a two-man race, between redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, for the starting position.

Following scrimmage No. 2, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said he’s impressed with Milroe’s development, specifically his improved ball security.

“I think that he’s made progress. The (more) experience he gets, the more he improves,” Saban said. “When you start moving around, you have got to have two hands on the ball so they can’t knock it out of your hands. That’s something that we’ve worked on really hard this spring.”

Milroe started in one game last season in Alabama’s win over Texas A&M. Against the Aggies, he threw three touchdowns but also committed three turnovers — losing two fumbles and throwing an interception.

Running backs continue to earn positive reviews. Veterans Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Jam Miller return which brings “game experience” and a proven threat.

Incoming freshman Justice Haynes has also been impressive during spring practice.

“He goes out there and competes,” and if you were just a guy sitting on a log and watching him, you would never know he’s a freshman. He is a really talented guy and has done really good all spring,” said Saban.

Saban added that Haynes is “very versatile”. The five-star from Buford High School (Ga.) flashed his speed and power, and shown traits of a receiving threat as well.

Today’s scrimmage was practice No. 12 of the spring. The Crimson Tide will practice twice more next week before its A-Day game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.