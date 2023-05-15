Alabama sets 2023 homecoming date

Team runs out onto the field at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022. university of alabama football

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama will face Arkansas for its Homecoming game.

The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks play on Oct. 14, which is Alabama’s fourth home game of the season.

In 33 meetings all-time, the Crimson Tide leads the series 26-7 including last seasons 49-26 win in Fayetteville. Alabama has beat the Razorbacks in 16-straight meetings.

The Crimson Tide hasn’t lost a Homecoming game since Nov. 3, 2001, when a Nick Saban-led-LSU team defeated the Tide 35-21.

In its most recent Homecoming game, Alabama demolished Mississippi State, 30-6.

This year’s team will look a lot different now that quarterback, Bryce Young, and linebacker, Will Anderson Jr. have departed for the NFL. While it remains to be seen who will fill their shoes, rest assured Coach Saban will have his team ready to compete come September. Alabama opens up its season against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2, 2023.