Alabama set to rehire Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

Alabama is set to hire a familiar face to fill its defensive coordinator vacancy. Kevin Steele is believed to returning as Alabama’s defensive coordinator.

Steele was the defensive coordinator in 2007 for Nick Saban’s first season with the Tide. He later returned to the Capstone in 2013 and 2014 as the Director of Player Personnel and linebackers coach. Steele has been a journeyman all across football with his latest opportunity being the defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes.

Last season at Miami, Steele’s defense was ranked 69th in college football giving up 26.8 points per game. In the past Steele has also been the defensive coordinator, and interim Head Coach in 2020, for the Auburn Tigers where he spent five seasons.

Steele also served as Baylor’s Head Coach from 1999 through 2002, his only collegiate head coaching opportunity.

Coach Saban has known Steele for over 40 years, going all the way back to their shared time at Ohio State in the early 1980’s.

Alabama’s defense ranked ninth last season as Kevin Steele looks to improves those numbers for the Crimson Tide.