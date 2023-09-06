Alabama sends Texas band to the upper deck of Bryant-Denny Stadium

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman Jr.

The Texas Longhorns band will make the trip to Tuscaloosa for Saturday’s star studded, but they will not be in the typical seating arrangement as most bands across college football.

The Longhorns band will be in the upper deck of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The section provided for the band and Texas fans is a five-thousand seat area in the upper bowl.

Expect this to be perceived as ‘pay-back’ for last year’s game between Alabama and Texas at DKR Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns gave Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ the opportunity to sit in the upper deck but the Alabama’s band declined to make the trip due to the “configuration of the visiting institution’s ticket allotment.”

In 2018 when the schools agreed to play the home-and-home series, the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns agreed that 4,500 tickets for the visiting teams fans – including 500 additional tickets 500 band and staff. However, there was nothing in the agreement about where the road teams fans and band would be seated.

The Texas Longhorns band will not perform at halftime of Saturday’s game.