Alabama sees more in-state students, new record enrollment

The University of Alabama’s fall 2023 enrollment numbers broke records once again, with just a few hundred students shy of the 40,000 mark.

The record-breaking 39,623-student enrollment includes 3,194 freshmen from Alabama, the fifth consecutive year of in-state growth.

“Students – and their parents – are not only drawn to UA’s academic excellence but to what we refer to as the ‘Alabama Experience,’ ” said UA President Stuart Bell in a statement. “With over 600 student organizations, experiential learning opportunities like our remarkable entrepreneurship program, and boundless undergraduate and graduate research opportunities, students choose the University of Alabama to become well-rounded global citizens, ready to make a difference.”

Other notable numbers:

In-state students increased 1.5% overall and 6.6% among first-time undergraduate students

A record enrollment of 9,342 ethnic and racial minority students, a 9.4% increase from 2022 4,579 Black students, an all-time high 2,610 Hispanic students

Students attending from each of Alabama’s 67 counties, all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 92 countries

