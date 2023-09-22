Alabama Secretary of State visits Tuscaloosa

Secretary of State Wes Allen addressed the Republican Women of Tuscaloosa County on Thursday at Hotel Capstone.

He gave an update on the state’s new Alabama Voter Integrity Database, or AVID, which launched on Monday.

This new system will keep track of voters who have moved, died, or already voted. Allen said this system is unique to our state.

“First of all, it’s an Alabama-based system,” said Allen. “We own the server. We know where the server is. We developed this product. It’s the first of its kind in the country to have this 4-prong system in place.”

For more information on the state’s new AVID system at sos.alabama.gov.

–LS–