Alabama secretary of labor honored for veterans employment initiative

By WVUA 23 News Reporter A’Leeyah Ponder

Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington is being recognized for his outstanding support for veterans over the past four years.

Washington was honored March 16 by the Association of the U.S. Army, West Central Alabama Chapter.

Retired Lt. Col. of the U.S. Army Nicholas Britto said Washington is to thank for the increase of veterans and others entering the workforce in Alabama.

“For a few minutes we want to show our appreciation for his job,” Britt said. “The great job he is doing.”

Washington received his award in front of colleagues and family members during the private reception.