Alabama scores decisive win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl

Alabama exploded for 35 unanswered points on its way to a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was named Sugar Bowl MVP after finishing 15-for-21 for 321 yards and five touchdown passes. Each of Young’s touchdowns was to a different receiver.

Kansas State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn broke free for an 88-yard touchdown run with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Alabama responded. Young threw first half touchdown passes to Isaiah Bond, Cam Latu, and Jermaine Burton to help Alabama take a 21-10 lead into halftime.

Alabama put the game away with three more touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 17-yard touchdown run by Jase McClellan. The score came one play after Alabama safety Brian Branch intercepted Kansas State quarterback Will Howard.

Saturdays win is the 17th Sugar Bowl win in Alabama program history.