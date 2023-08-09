Alabama scores commitment from former Texas Longhorns pitcher

4/15/22 MBA Alabama vs Tennessee Detail Photo by Cian Leach university of alabama flag, baseball flag,

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

First-year Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn added another transfer to the roster. Right-handed pitcher Pierce George announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Instagram.

The Austin, Tex., native played one season at Texas where he appeared in three games. While his stats are less than ideal, it appears that the rising sophomore has a high upside. FSS Plus’s Joe Doyle says George has a fast ball that can reach 99 miles per hour which is one of the fastest if not the fastest fast balls on this Alabama team.

Transfer News: Texas RHP Pierce George is transferring to Alabama for the 2024 season. 6-foot-7, 240-pound righty has been up to 99 with a mid-80 slider that’ll flirt with 88/89 in side sessions. 2024-draft eligible. — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) August 8, 2023

Listed at 6-foot-6 on the Texas baseball roster, George possesses great size and power as a pitcher. After losing its three weekend starters from last year’s squad, Vaughn needed some big-time arms for next season.

If pitching coach Jason Jackson can hone George’s skills this offseason, he has the potential to play a big role in next year’s pitching rotation. George becomes the fourth transfer Vaughn brought in this offseason.