Alabama scores commitment from 5-star WR receiver

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama football recruiting continues to as hot as the temperatures outside.

The Crimson Tide added its fifth commit for the 2025 recruiting class as Five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench chose Alabama over Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State.

The moment that Jaime Ffrench (No. 13 overall in 2025 class) committed to #Alabama.@CoachJoeCox and @HolmonWiggins did a stellar job in Bama’s pursuit of Ffrench. ➡️ https://t.co/hBlPLdx6v3 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/rc9OVxG4Bu — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) July 22, 2023

Ffrench announced his commitment at a ceremony in front of a crowd at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla.

247Sports Composite rankings list Ffrench as the No. 13 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 3 player in Florida for the Class of 2025.

Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins were the main recruiters for the Jacksonville native.

Last season, Ffrench caught 44 passes for 674 yards and 5 touchdowns. He helped his team to a 5-5 record and a first round appearance in Florida’s 4M playoffs. The 6-foot-1 rising junior also plays basketball and runs track.

Ffrench comes from an athletic family. His brother Maurice played wide receiver at Pitt where he set a program record for receptions in 2019 (96).

Ffrench became the second wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, joining Ryan Williams who committed to the Crimson Tide last October. Alabama has two five-stars and three four-stars in that recruiting class which ranks second in the country.