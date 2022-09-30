Alabama Safety Guide: Rape up, burglary steady from 2020 to 2021

The Univerity of Alabama has released its most recent Safer Living Guide, offering a look at crime statistics on campus and in residence halls from 2019 through 2021.

Most notably, rape reports on campus went up drastically between 2020 and 2021, likely because of fewer students being on campus in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Rape reports on campus:

2019: 28

2020: 19

2021: 31

Dating violence reports on campus:

2019: 19

2020: 18

2021: 21

Domestic violence reports on campus:

2019: 3

2020: 1

2021: 3

Stalking reports on campus:

2019: 3

2020: 1

2021: 2

Burglary reports, meanwhile, held steady with:

2019: 26

2020: 24

2021: 23

Also in 2021, three vehicles were reported stolen, a decrease of two from 2020.

In drug-related crimes, there were:

Liquor law violation arrests: 2019: 1 2020: 0 2021: 2

Liquor violation disciplinary actions/judicial referrals 2019: 1,195 2020: 1,022 2021: 1,110

Drug law violations arrests: 2019: 59 2020: 37 2021: 34

Drug law violations disciplinary actions/judicial referrals: 2019: 131 2020: 65 2021: 49



You can check out the full reports right here.