Alabama Rowing Takes on Navy in Scrimmage

by Alex boothe

Alabama rowing held a spring break scrimmage against the U.S. Naval Academy in rainy conditions on the Black Warrior River on Tuesday afternoon. No results from the scrimmage were released to the public.

“Despite the rain it was another great environment at Manderson Landing,” Alabama Rowing Head Coach Glenn Putyrae said. “We had some really competitive races with Navy and gained some valuable racing experience. We felt all the crews had some strong pieces and identified where we can improve heading into the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational.”

The weather brought some challenges. It rained throughout the scrimmage, but Alabama junior captain Rachael Tullis says the “elements” are the type of issue that the good team find a way to overcome.

“I think it was good for us as a team to kind of work through that,” Tullis said. “It was really exciting racing Navy here at home and I think every boat got better through each piece so that was good to see improvement.

The Crimson Tide returns to the water this weekend at the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational in Oak Ridge, Tenn. The two-day event begins Saturday, March 19.