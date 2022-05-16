Alabama Rowing at Big 12 Championship

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

It was a big weekend for the Alabama Crimson Tide rowing team, as they competed in the Big 12 Conference Championship in Austin.

The rowing team team medaled in each of it’s five races and had four members place on the All-Big 12 team, lifting them to a second place finish in this year’s Big 12 championship for the third straight season.

The four members of the Tide that earned All-Big 12 accolades: Darcy Jennings , Ella Kemna , Claudia Mecchia and Gianna Rucki .

The Crimson Tide now await the NCAA Rowing selection show Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The qualifying teams that would race in the NCAA championships begin May 27 in Sarasota, Florida.