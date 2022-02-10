Alabama revisits Lucy-Graves Hall after nationwide pushback

Lucy-Graves Hall

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The University of Alabama is reconsidering its decision last week to retain the name of a one-time governor who led the Ku Klux Klan on a campus building while adding the name of the school’s first Black student.

A university statement says trustees will meet Friday in a livestreamed video conference to revisit their decision to keep the name of former Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves while adding the name of Autherine Lucy Foster.

Last week’s decision to rename the education building Lucy-Graves Hall has since been criticized by some. Foster herself expressed ambivalence about the honor.

