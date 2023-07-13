Alabama receives commitment from 4-star offensive lineman

football

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class is filling up fast. Four-star offensive lineman Casey Poe announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on his birthday Wednesday.

The Lindale, Tex., native chose the Tide over Auburn, Georgia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Clemson, and LSU. He took an official visit to Tuscaloosa in late June.

Poe plays offensive guard and tackle at Lindale High School. Last season, he earned Texas District 9-4A D-1 first-team honors two years in a row, as a sophomore and junior.

The 6-foot-4 lineman is the No. 4 interior lineman, No. 103 prospect in his class, and No. 19 player in the state, according to 247Sports Composite.

Poe becomes the second offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. Three-star IOL commit Joseph Ionata pledged his loyalty to Alabama in early June.

The Crimson Tide now have the 10th best recruiting class for 2024, according to 247Sports Composite. There are 13 commits with On3’s No. 1 quarterback in the nation, Julian Sayin, leading the charge. Alabama has three five-stars, seven four-stars, and three three-stars.