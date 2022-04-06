Alabama receiver’s future on roster up in the air

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

Alabama football is not quite back, but the drama has already begun to swirl for one of the more mysterious headlines as A-Day approaches.

Alabama recently posted their 2022 spring football roster, and there was one player from last year’s team who didn’t find his name on the list. Odd thing is, he says he knew nothing about the possible change in plans.

news to me , but fs https://t.co/shInGUV7mD — agiye Hall (@HallAgiye) April 5, 2022

Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall spent little to no time on the field in his first year under head coach Nick Saban, but was asked to step up in the National Championship when star wideout Jameson Williams tore his ACL. He caught two passes for 52 yards in the game, and dropped a would-be touchdown pass.

Hall was a highly touted high school prospect coming out of Florida. He was ranked as the N0. 5 wide receiver in his class and N0. 45 overall according to 247 Sports.

Hall has previously expressed frustrations with his playing time last season, but didn’t make enough waves among fans to be considered a no-go for 2022.

Saban has always looked to groom new players who come in until he believes they are ready to contribute, or until they outperform the players ranked above them.

Alabama running back Trey Sanders weighed in on the reports of his teammate when he spoke to reporters this week.

“At the end of the day, I know Agiye is the person that he’s a hard worker,” said Sanders, “I wish him the best.”

The team has not come out and confirmed whether Hall was left off the roster intentionally. Saban is set to address the rumors and other questions regarding the team in a news conference Wednesday evening.