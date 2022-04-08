Alabama receiver enters transfer portal amid suspension

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

In the midst of all the drama that has surrounded a University of Alabama football receiver in the past few days, answers as to why one player’s name was not listed on the spring roster are finally here.

There seemed to be speculation on whether Agiye Hall was kicked off the team, but Nick Saban spoke to the media Wednesday evening to give an update on the situation. Saban said Hall had been suspended for violations of team rules. Saban said he was not sure if Hall would be invited back to the team.

Saban denied to mention if the suspension was related to academics or on-field reasons.

Less than a day later, Hall entered the transfer portal, looking for a fresh start with a new team. Hall played one year at Alabama, finishing with four catches for 72 yards. He is the third pass-catcher to enter the transfer portal after Javon Baker and Jaleel Billingsley left earlier in the year.

Hall is expected to attract some offers from other schools based on his potential. He is a former 4-star recruit out of Florida, and was also ranked as the No. 5 receiver in the 2021 class. He has good size and frame for a receiver, standing at 6’3 and 195 pounds.

He was one of the bright stars in last year’s A-Day game, but was rarely used throughout the season. He was expected to receive a bigger role in the new season after having a fair showing in the National Championship Game. His departure now signals increased pressure placed on the remaining pass-catchers.

Wide receiver was one of the main holes to fill with the three leading receivers from last year’s team leaving for the upcoming NFL Draft. Excluding another player from the room forces someone else to step up and become the next star outside the hash marks for Alabama.

Hall has since deleted his tweet about not being listed on the 2022 squad.