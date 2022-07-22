Alabama reaches another record low unemployment rate

Alabama’s unemployment rate reached a new low as of June, down to 2.6% from May’s rate of 2.7%. That’s nearly a percentage point down from June 2021’s 3.5% rate, and marks a new series low for the third consecutive month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday.

June’s rate represents 60,338 reported unemployed people compared to 61,585 in May and 79,439 in June 2021.

“The good news continues to roll in as we reach another unemployment milestone of 2.6%,” Ivey said in a statement. “For the third consecutive month, Alabama has set a record-low unemployment rate. Alabama is working like never before, and the future continues to look brighter for our state and her people.”

The number of people counted as employed rose to 2,228,231 in June, a new record high. This is up 5,306 from May and 59,902 from June 2021.

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 41,200, with gains in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, the construction sector and the manufacturing sector, among others. The total count of wage and salary employment is 2,085,200, the fourth highest on record.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are:

Shelby County at 2.3%

Marshall and Cullman counties at 2.6%

Morgan, Madison, Limestone and Elmore counties at 2.7%

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are:

Wilcox County at 10.1%

Perry County at 8.3%

Lowndes County at 7.5%

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are:

Trussville at 2.0%

Vestavia Hills at 2.1%

Alabaster and Madison at 2.2%

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: