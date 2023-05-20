Alabama pulls away late to sweep Ole Miss

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Mason Thompson

Alabama pulled away in the eighth inning to beat Ole Miss 5-1 and complete the sweep of the Rebels.

The Crimson Tide finish the regular season with an overall record of 38-17 and a SEC record of 15-14. It’s the first time since 2014 the Crimson Tide finish the regular season with a conference record over .500.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when Ole Miss’ Kemp Alderman delivered an RBI single to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead.

Alabama answered in the bottom of the 3rd inning on a solo home run from Bryce Eblin.

Ole Miss on the verge of taking the lead in the sixth inning when Ethan Groff ripped a single to left but Alabama outfielder Will Hamiter put a stop to any scoring by gunning the runner down at home to keep the game tied 1-1.

The Crimson Tide offense breaks through in the eight inning when Tommy Seidl singled up the middle driving in Hamiter to give Alabama the 2-1 lead. The next batter, Drew Williamson blasted a three-run homer to put the game out of reach.

Alabama will start play in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday. The SEC Tournament will be held at the Hoover Met.