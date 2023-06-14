Alabama prison officer charged with drug trafficking, resigns

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY (AP) — An officer at an Alabama prison has been charged with drug trafficking for bringing methamphetamine and possibly other drugs into the prison for an inmate, the prison system said Tuesday.

Charlie Townsend, 28, was arrested Saturday and “confessed to bringing in contraband for an inmate,” the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release. He resigned from his position at Kilby Correctional Facility following his arrest.

Townsend was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, use of position for personal gain and promoting prison contraband.

An investigator wrote in a court document that Townsend was going to distribute the drugs and receive $1,500. The investigator wrote that the contraband included 88 gross grams of methamphetamine, which was confirmed by field testing. He is also suspected of introducing fentanyl, marijuana and Xanax into the facility.

Court records did not show if Townsend has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.